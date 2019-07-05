AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF)

We are comparing AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
|8
|13.49
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 31.17% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund shares and 27.29% of Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0%
|-0.42%
|2.42%
|3.11%
|0.42%
|16.34%
|Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
|0.71%
|1.22%
|5.22%
|10.88%
|5.09%
|11.02%
For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has stronger performance than Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
Summary
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.