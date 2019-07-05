AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF)

We are comparing AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 8 13.49 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.17% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund shares and 27.29% of Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0% -0.42% 2.42% 3.11% 0.42% 16.34% Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.71% 1.22% 5.22% 10.88% 5.09% 11.02%

For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has stronger performance than Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.

Summary

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.