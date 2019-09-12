AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.17% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.5% 2.91% 4.39% 12.51% 4.22% 29.22%

For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has weaker performance than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.