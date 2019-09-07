AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)’s Financial Results Comparing With AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)

Both AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.17% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% 0% 0% 5.11% 0.98% 16.04%

For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has stronger performance than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund beats AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.