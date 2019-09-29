AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Comparison side by side

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.17% and 17.69%. Competitively, Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. has 0.12% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. -7.28% -12.79% -26.79% -32.41% -51.49% -6.49%

For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has 20.06% stronger performance while Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. has -6.49% weaker performance.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund beats Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.