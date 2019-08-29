AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.77 N/A 0.73 11.23

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Pzena Investment Management Inc are owned by institutional investors at 31.17% and 63.4% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06% Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9%

For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has 20.06% stronger performance while Pzena Investment Management Inc has -0.9% weaker performance.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management Inc beats AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund on 5 of the 7 factors.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.