AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.31
|N/A
|1.33
|19.10
In table 1 we can see AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 31.17% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund shares and 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0%
|-0.42%
|2.42%
|3.11%
|0.42%
|16.34%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|-0.63%
|-0.61%
|0.85%
|-0.46%
|-0.31%
|0.67%
For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
