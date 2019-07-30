AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.31 N/A 1.33 19.10

In table 1 we can see AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.17% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund shares and 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0% -0.42% 2.42% 3.11% 0.42% 16.34% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. -0.63% -0.61% 0.85% -0.46% -0.31% 0.67%

For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.