AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Comparison side by side

Both AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors at 31.17% and 0% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.02% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.89% 3.38% 4.56% 9.72% 6.07% 14.06%

For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund was more bullish than Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.