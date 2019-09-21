AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.21 N/A 0.21 7.52

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 1.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.17% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund shares and 50.8% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.7% of Manning & Napier Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.65% -12.43% -27.57% -22.89% -47.46% -11.93%

For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund had bullish trend while Manning & Napier Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Manning & Napier Inc. beats AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.