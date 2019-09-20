AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) Comparing side by side

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 15.23 N/A -0.17 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 31.17% and 17.04% respectively.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD)
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06%
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58%

For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund was more bullish than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust on 3 of the 4 factors.

