AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) Comparing side by side

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|13
|15.23
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
Demonstrates AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 31.17% and 17.04% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|-1.07%
|1.69%
|1.09%
|8.96%
|-2.02%
|20.06%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|-0.68%
|1.4%
|1.79%
|10.31%
|6.94%
|13.58%
For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund was more bullish than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.
Summary
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust on 3 of the 4 factors.
