AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) and Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSEAMERICAN:TIS) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) and Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSEAMERICAN:TIS). The two are both Personal Products companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Orchids Paper Products Company N/A 0.00 N/A -1.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and Orchids Paper Products Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Orchids Paper Products Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.41% of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 25.37% of Orchids Paper Products Company are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.36% of Orchids Paper Products Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund -1.63% -1.01% -2.21% 11.39% -3.22% 26.05% Orchids Paper Products Company 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund beats on 3 of the 3 factors Orchids Paper Products Company.

Orchids Paper Products Company manufactures and sells tissue products for at-home and away from home markets in the United States. Its products include paper towels, bathroom tissues, and paper napkins. The company offers its products under Colortex, My Size, Velvet, Big Mopper, Orchids Supreme, Clean Scents, and Tackle brands; and licensed brands, such as Virtue, Truly Green, Golden Gate Paper, and Big Quality. It also sells parent rolls to other converters. The company serves discount retailers, grocery stores, grocery wholesalers and cooperatives, convenience stores, janitorial supply stores, and stores in the food service market. Orchids Paper Products Company was founded in 1976 and is based in Pryor, Oklahoma.