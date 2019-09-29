AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) is a company in the Personal Products industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has 25.41% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 55.27% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 4.22% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 8.50% 25.64% 11.87%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund N/A 24 0.00 Industry Average 1.48B 17.44B 24.04

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.50 2.75 2.44

The peers have a potential upside of 64.54%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund -1.63% -1.01% -2.21% 11.39% -3.22% 26.05% Industry Average 3.68% 6.26% 11.24% 36.53% 30.19% 41.71%

For the past year AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has weaker performance than AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s peers.

Dividends

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s peers beat AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund.