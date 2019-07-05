AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Personal Products company, AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.41% of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.14% of all Personal Products’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.00% of all Personal Products companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 9.56% 24.82% 10.02%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund N/A 22 0.00 Industry Average 1.71B 17.93B 21.52

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.80 2.38 2.31 2.40

The potential upside of the rivals is 38.20%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund -2.07% 3.82% 9.44% 1.55% 2.16% 27.01% Industry Average 4.10% 6.24% 12.60% 26.53% 36.79% 32.79%

Dividends

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund.