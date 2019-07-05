AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Personal Products company, AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
25.41% of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.14% of all Personal Products’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.00% of all Personal Products companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|9.56%
|24.82%
|10.02%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
|N/A
|22
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.71B
|17.93B
|21.52
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.80
|2.38
|2.31
|2.40
The potential upside of the rivals is 38.20%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
|-2.07%
|3.82%
|9.44%
|1.55%
|2.16%
|27.01%
|Industry Average
|4.10%
|6.24%
|12.60%
|26.53%
|36.79%
|32.79%
For the past year AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has weaker performance than AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s peers.
Dividends
AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund does not pay a dividend.
Summary
AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund.
