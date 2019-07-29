AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) and Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) and Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Personal Products industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. 51 1.28 N/A 2.11 22.03

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. 0.00% -43.1% 11.4%

Analyst Ratings

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is $70, which is potential 69.04% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.41% and 95.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.1% of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund -2.07% 3.82% 9.44% 1.55% 2.16% 27.01% Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. -5.9% -11.14% -20.33% -15.09% -16.47% -21.24%

For the past year AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has 27.01% stronger performance while Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has -21.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. beats AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund on 7 of the 9 factors.

Herbalife Ltd., a nutrition company, develops and sells weight management, healthy meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy and targeted nutritional products, and personal care products. It offers science-based products in four principal categories, including weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. The companyÂ’s weight management product portfolio includes meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products comprise dietary and nutritional supplements containing herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; and outer nutrition products consist of facial skin, body, and hair care products. It also provides literature, promotional, and other materials, including start-up kits, sales tools, and educational materials. The company offers its products through retail stores, sales representatives, sales officers, and independent service providers. It operates in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.