AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 10.65% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% 0% 0% 5.11% 0.98% 16.04% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.64% 1.15% 1.66% 7.99% 4.17% 12.87%

For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund was more bullish than Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.