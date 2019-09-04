AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 10.65% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|-0.43%
|0%
|0%
|5.11%
|0.98%
|16.04%
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.64%
|1.15%
|1.66%
|7.99%
|4.17%
|12.87%
For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund was more bullish than Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.