AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 22.39% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|-0.43%
|0%
|0%
|5.11%
|0.98%
|16.04%
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|-4.32%
|-4.11%
|-4.94%
|-5.74%
|-17.89%
|9.11%
For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
