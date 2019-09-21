AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 22.39% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% 0% 0% 5.11% 0.98% 16.04% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11%

For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.