AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH)’s Financial Results Comparing With MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.24 N/A 0.81 15.60

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and MFS California Municipal Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and MFS California Municipal Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 31.85% are MFS California Municipal Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% 0% 0% 5.11% 0.98% 16.04% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98%

For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than MFS California Municipal Fund.

Summary

MFS California Municipal Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.