AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH)’s Financial Results Comparing With MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|12
|14.24
|N/A
|0.81
|15.60
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and MFS California Municipal Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and MFS California Municipal Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 31.85% are MFS California Municipal Fund’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|-0.43%
|0%
|0%
|5.11%
|0.98%
|16.04%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.73%
|5.62%
|8.26%
|16.24%
|23.18%
|25.98%
For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than MFS California Municipal Fund.
Summary
MFS California Municipal Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.
