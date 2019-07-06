AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|-0.43%
|-0.11%
|2.46%
|3.62%
|-1.61%
|14.79%
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|-1.98%
|-4.8%
|-2.26%
|-3.07%
|-21.64%
|9.73%
For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has stronger performance than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
