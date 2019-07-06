AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% -0.11% 2.46% 3.62% -1.61% 14.79% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -1.98% -4.8% -2.26% -3.07% -21.64% 9.73%

For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has stronger performance than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund