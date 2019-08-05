AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

We will be comparing the differences between AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.64 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 28.27% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% 0% 0% 5.11% 0.98% 16.04% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.2% 0.47% -1.7% 2.87% -5.63% 4.45%

For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has stronger performance than Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.