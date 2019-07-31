AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) Comparing side by side

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 260.00

In table 1 we can see AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund shares and 41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% -0.11% 2.46% 3.62% -1.61% 14.79% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.51% 2.38% 0% 0% 2.6%

For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund was more bullish than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. beats AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.