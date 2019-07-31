AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) Comparing side by side

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|260.00
In table 1 we can see AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund shares and 41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|-0.43%
|-0.11%
|2.46%
|3.62%
|-1.61%
|14.79%
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.51%
|2.38%
|0%
|0%
|2.6%
For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund was more bullish than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. beats AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.
