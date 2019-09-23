AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 21.33 N/A 0.38 43.37

Demonstrates AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 6.63%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% 0% 0% 5.11% 0.98% 16.04% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14%

For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund was more bullish than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.