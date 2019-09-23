AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|16
|21.33
|N/A
|0.38
|43.37
Demonstrates AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 6.63%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|-0.43%
|0%
|0%
|5.11%
|0.98%
|16.04%
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|1.17%
|1.79%
|3.03%
|4.97%
|2.74%
|8.14%
For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund was more bullish than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.
