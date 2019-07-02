AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.11 N/A -0.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 28.18%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% -0.11% 2.46% 3.62% -1.61% 14.79% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 1.47% 1.84% 6.59% 11.25% 7.32% 12.05%

For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.