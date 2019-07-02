AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|12
|13.11
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
In table 1 we can see AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 28.18%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|-0.43%
|-0.11%
|2.46%
|3.62%
|-1.61%
|14.79%
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|1.47%
|1.84%
|6.59%
|11.25%
|7.32%
|12.05%
For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.