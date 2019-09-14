AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Contrasting side by side

Both AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Insight Select Income Fund
|19
|19.94
|N/A
|0.82
|24.29
Table 1 demonstrates AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Insight Select Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Insight Select Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Insight Select Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.51% of Insight Select Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|-0.43%
|0%
|0%
|5.11%
|0.98%
|16.04%
|Insight Select Income Fund
|0.15%
|-0.25%
|5.17%
|9.84%
|10.33%
|15.2%
For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has stronger performance than Insight Select Income Fund
Summary
Insight Select Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.