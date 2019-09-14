AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Contrasting side by side

Both AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Insight Select Income Fund 19 19.94 N/A 0.82 24.29

Table 1 demonstrates AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Insight Select Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Insight Select Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.51% of Insight Select Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% 0% 0% 5.11% 0.98% 16.04% Insight Select Income Fund 0.15% -0.25% 5.17% 9.84% 10.33% 15.2%

For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has stronger performance than Insight Select Income Fund

Summary

Insight Select Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.