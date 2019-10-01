AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) Contrasting side by side

Both AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Futu Holdings Limited 11 0.00 10.54M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Futu Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Futu Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Futu Holdings Limited 93,772,241.99% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Futu Holdings Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 10.8%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% 0% 0% 5.11% 0.98% 16.04% Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04%

For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund had bullish trend while Futu Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Futu Holdings Limited beats AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund on 3 of the 4 factors.