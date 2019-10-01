AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) Contrasting side by side

Both AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Futu Holdings Limited
|11
|0.00
|10.54M
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Futu Holdings Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 has AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Futu Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Futu Holdings Limited
|93,772,241.99%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Futu Holdings Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 10.8%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|-0.43%
|0%
|0%
|5.11%
|0.98%
|16.04%
|Futu Holdings Limited
|-0.35%
|7.5%
|-17.6%
|0%
|0%
|-26.04%
For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund had bullish trend while Futu Holdings Limited had bearish trend.
Summary
Futu Holdings Limited beats AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund on 3 of the 4 factors.
