AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Contrasting side by side

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 32 1.96 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s potential upside is 69.06% and its average price target is $47.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund shares and 85.7% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares. Comparatively, Focus Financial Partners Inc. has 0.02% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% -0.11% 2.46% 3.62% -1.61% 14.79% Focus Financial Partners Inc. -14.48% -14.36% 10.45% -16.18% 0% 21.61%

For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund was less bullish than Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.