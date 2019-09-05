AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Comparison side by side

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 31 1.36 N/A 0.10 279.10

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s potential upside is 83.02% and its consensus price target is $37.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.4% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.02% of Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% 0% 0% 5.11% 0.98% 16.04% Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6%

For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund on 5 of the 6 factors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.