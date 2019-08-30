AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Encore Capital Group Inc. 33 0.84 N/A 4.76 7.56

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Encore Capital Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Competitively, Encore Capital Group Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% 0% 0% 5.11% 0.98% 16.04% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11%

For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than Encore Capital Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Encore Capital Group Inc. beats AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.