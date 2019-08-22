AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 49.28% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 0.06% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% 0% 0% 5.11% 0.98% 16.04% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.07% 1.67% -0.33% 3.32% -6.51% 7.1%

For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund was more bullish than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.