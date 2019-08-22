AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 49.28% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 0.06% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|-0.43%
|0%
|0%
|5.11%
|0.98%
|16.04%
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|-0.07%
|1.67%
|-0.33%
|3.32%
|-6.51%
|7.1%
For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund was more bullish than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.