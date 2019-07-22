AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Comparison side by side

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Clough Global Opportunities Fund 9 20.09 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund shares and 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares. Comparatively, 9.16% are Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% -0.11% 2.46% 3.62% -1.61% 14.79% Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.24% -1.54% 1.27% -3.13% -13.22% 16.4%

For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund was less bullish than Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Clough Global Opportunities Fund beats AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund on 3 of the 4 factors.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.