AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) Comparing side by side

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|39
|34.11
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
Table 1 highlights AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-1.4%
|-1.3%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.6% of Associated Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|-0.43%
|0%
|0%
|5.11%
|0.98%
|16.04%
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|-0.77%
|-3.04%
|-6.58%
|-8.05%
|-0.88%
|6.07%
For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has stronger performance than Associated Capital Group Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund beats Associated Capital Group Inc.
