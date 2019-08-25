AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) Comparing side by side

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Associated Capital Group Inc. 39 34.11 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.6% of Associated Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% 0% 0% 5.11% 0.98% 16.04% Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07%

For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has stronger performance than Associated Capital Group Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund beats Associated Capital Group Inc.