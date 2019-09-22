AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Contrasting side by side

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Altisource Asset Management Corporation 19 1.22 N/A -4.69 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Altisource Asset Management Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.7% -14.7%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 31.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% are Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% 0% 0% 5.11% 0.98% 16.04% Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14%

For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has 16.04% stronger performance while Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -68.14% weaker performance.