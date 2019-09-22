AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Contrasting side by side

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|19
|1.22
|N/A
|-4.69
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Altisource Asset Management Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0.00%
|3.7%
|-14.7%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 31.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% are Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|-0.43%
|0%
|0%
|5.11%
|0.98%
|16.04%
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|-14%
|-32.48%
|-68.72%
|-68.21%
|-86.11%
|-68.14%
For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has 16.04% stronger performance while Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -68.14% weaker performance.
