Alliant (LNT) Valuation Rose While Hills Bank & Trust Company Cut Stake by $545,153; Copper Rock Capital Partners Upped Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $1.53 Million as Shares Rose

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Alliant Corp (LNT) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 11,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,827 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 18,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Alliant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 813,269 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 14.25% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY SEES FY EPS $2.04 TO $2.18, EST. $2.11; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT HOLDINGS INTERMEDIATE, OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 08/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ALLIANT ENERGY TO ADD 470 MW OF WIND CAPACITY IN IOWA; 23/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Federal Acquisition Services Alliant JV, LLC B-415406.2,B-415406.3: Apr 11, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Alliant Holdings Term Loan Increase of $310M Boosts Total Credit Facilities and Notes to Nearly $3B; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY ENTERED $300M TWO-YEAR TERM LOAN PACT; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Reaffirms 2018 Earnings Guidance; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 23/04/2018 – ALLIANT’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 9,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,158 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.26 million, up from 82,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook criticized Facebook for its data privacy practices; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Facebook critics want regulation, investigation after data misuse; 22/03/2018 – Sandberg’s comments come a day after CEO Mark Zuckerberg broke his silence on the Cambridge Analytica data scandal in a Facebook post and multiple interviews; 25/04/2018 – Is Facebook’s U.S. audience still declining? $FB lost daily users for the first time ever in the U.S. and Canada last quarter. It’s not a great sign, given that this is the company’s most valuable user group; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is down 3% after a bad weekend of news; 07/05/2018 – “Facebook effect” turns Swedish steel town into tech hot-spot; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress April 10-11; 09/04/2018 – House Committee Releases Prepared Testimony From Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 02/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg Has a Message: Facebook Will Keep Building

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Lp holds 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 72,211 shares. Pitcairn has 22,437 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. 718,233 are held by Hs Ltd Liability Corp. Bartlett Ltd Liability holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 85,718 shares. Connecticut-based Dock Street Asset has invested 3.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Triangle Securities Wealth reported 4,468 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Edgestream Prtn Ltd Partnership reported 7,722 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp reported 911,675 shares. Fin Consulate Inc invested 0.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt holds 3.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.18 million shares. 1.02M are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Financial Counselors reported 63,057 shares stake. Schnieders Mgmt Lc has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.78% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingevity Corp by 69,637 shares to 230,072 shares, valued at $24.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pgt Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:PGTI) by 157,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 10,716 shares to 100,159 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 874 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS).

