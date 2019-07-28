Alliant (LNT) Shares Rose While Hills Bank & Trust Company Cut Its Position; Investec Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Northern Trust (NTRS) Stake by $2.45 Million as Market Value Rose

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Alliant Corp (LNT) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 11,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,827 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 18,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Alliant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 813,269 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 14.25% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Alliant Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNT); 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy 1Q Rev $916.3M; 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY 1Q EPS CONT OPS 52C; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY SEES FY EPS $2.04 TO $2.18, EST. $2.11; 17/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to add more wind energy in Iowa; 08/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ALLIANT ENERGY TO ADD 470 MW OF WIND CAPACITY IN IOWA; 06/03/2018 Arrival of Kevin Collins and Steve Sack Adds Strength to Alliant’s Absence, Disability, and Life (ADL) Consulting Practice; 06/04/2018 – InsInsider [Reg]: Alliant close to Crystal & Co acquisition; 06/03/2018 – Arrival of Kevin Collins and Steve Sack Adds Strength to Alliant’s Absence, Disability, and Life (ADL) Consulting Practice

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 27,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 323,326 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.23 million, down from 350,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Northern Trust Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $99.64. About 817,691 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 13.25% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.68% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST 1Q EPS $1.58, EST. $1.41; 17/04/2018 – Northern Trust 1Q Rev $1.5B; 22/05/2018 – Northern Trust Names New Head of Sales for Asia-Pacific; 06/03/2018 – Northern Trust Strengthens Florida Wealth Advisory Team; 16/05/2018 – Northern Trust Promotes Leslie Tipping to Lead Oil, Gas & Mineral Management Team; 08/05/2018 – Morningstar Investment Management LLC Selects Northern Trust for Mutual Fund Services; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS DESPITE WEAKER GROWTH EXPECTATIONS, ROE OUTLOOK STILL IMPROVING; 21/05/2018 – Northern Trust at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS OVERWEIGHT ON US BANKS; 19/04/2018 – The Northern Pool to Partner with Northern Trust for £46bn Mandate

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lawson Kroeker Inv Mgmt Ne reported 6,600 shares stake. Chatham Cap Gru holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 18,640 shares. Us Bancorporation De reported 0.02% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Raymond James & Associates reported 245,924 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 326 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Company reported 7,619 shares. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk has invested 0.03% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Enterprise Corp accumulated 260 shares. First Bancorporation Sioux Falls reported 5,376 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Co invested in 615,339 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 5,340 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.60 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS) by 17,697 shares to 42,008 shares, valued at $4.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 6.98% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.43 per share. LNT’s profit will be $109.20 million for 27.06 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.21% negative EPS growth.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 664,230 shares to 11.39 million shares, valued at $1.34 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 7,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).