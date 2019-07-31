Alliant (LNT) Share Price Rose While Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Cut by $545,153 Its Position; As Altria Group (MO) Stock Value Rose, London Co Of Virginia Has Lifted Position by $47.32 Million

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 830,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.48 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257.29M, up from 3.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.99. About 3.21 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Alliant Corp (LNT) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 11,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,827 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 18,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Alliant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.89. About 281,311 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 14.25% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 15/03/2018 – Alliant Coffee Solutions to exhibit at NAMA Show in Las Vegas; 15/03/2018 – Alliant Insurance Services Names Rose Calpin-Dewey First Vice President; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Alliant Holdings B3 Corporate Family Rating; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy 1Q EPS 52c; 10/05/2018 – Alliant Receives Two Break Out Awards; 24/05/2018 – Rate freeze a win for Alliant Energy customers in Wisconsin; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 03/05/2018 – Alliant Acquires 50 Years of Regional Knowledge in Engel Agency, Inc

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 215,661 shares to 15,582 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingevity Corp by 32,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 421,833 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt owns 1.33% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1.58 million shares. The California-based Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability, a Missouri-based fund reported 25,668 shares. Griffin Asset Management Inc owns 19,943 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel invested 0.24% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). First Interstate Bancshares has invested 0.13% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Amalgamated Savings Bank accumulated 283,983 shares. Doliver Advisors LP invested 1.58% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Glenview Fincl Bank Dept owns 0.25% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 10,009 shares. 452,691 were reported by Norinchukin Bank & Trust The. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 3,583 shares. Modera Wealth Limited Liability Corp has 15,462 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Cutter And Brokerage Incorporated has 7,006 shares. Cap Ltd Co owns 178,227 shares. Moreover, Washington Tru Communications has 0.02% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,212 shares to 8,437 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 29,755 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ftb reported 359 shares stake. Northern Tru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 3.00 million shares. Macquarie Gru Limited stated it has 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Com Il has invested 0.02% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Lynch Associate In holds 0.25% or 16,195 shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 400 shares. Oakworth Cap invested in 0.01% or 1,437 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 1.47M shares. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt holds 0% or 90 shares. 424,223 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Westpac Banking stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Arete Wealth Advisors Lc accumulated 5,163 shares. Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Legacy Capital Prtnrs reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT).

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 6.98% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.43 per share. LNT’s profit will be $109.21 million for 27.11 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.21% negative EPS growth.

