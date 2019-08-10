Alliant (LNT) Holder Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Decreased Its Holding by $545,153; Rafferty Asset Management Has Decreased Its Lennar (LEN) Stake as Valuation Declined

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Alliant Corp (LNT) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 11,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 6,827 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 18,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Alliant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $51.49. About 539,835 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 10/05/2018 – Life Sciences Specialist Matt Corcoran Joins Alliant; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Reaffirms 2018 Earnings Guidance; 06/03/2018 Arrival of Kevin Collins and Steve Sack Adds Strength to Alliant’s Absence, Disability, and Life (ADL) Consulting Practice; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook Of Alliant, Interstate Power And Light, And Wisconsin Power And Light To Negative; 23/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Federal Acquisition Services Alliant JV, LLC B-415406.2,B-415406.3: Apr 11, 2018; 07/03/2018 – VMD Systems Integrators Among Alliant 2 Small Business Awardees; 03/05/2018 – Alliant Acquires 50 Years of Regional Knowledge in Engel Agency, Inc; 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT IN PACT W/INVENERGY TO BUY PROJECT AFTER IT’S COMPLETED; 15/03/2018 – Alliant Coffee Solutions to exhibit at NAMA Show in Las Vegas

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 23.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 15,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 52,465 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 68,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 2.71M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ON TARGET FOR $100M SAVINGS AFTER CAA MERGER; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Global Upstream N (GUNR) by 17,422 shares to 220,055 shares, valued at $7.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 7,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Ltd holds 0.05% or 794,523 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Interstate Natl Bank has 0.03% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 2,591 shares. First Limited Partnership stated it has 1.09M shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.12% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 141,171 shares. Churchill Mgmt Corp reported 267,417 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 1.47M shares. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt owns 90 shares. The Missouri-based Finance Serv Corp has invested 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). First Bancorporation Of Omaha holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 19,854 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) or 43,036 shares. Cleararc Capital Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Federated Pa stated it has 0.09% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Parametric Port Assoc accumulated 714,166 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Victory holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 4.15M shares. Citadel Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 3.71M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management owns 60,226 shares. Davidson Kempner Capital Mngmt Lp holds 0.4% or 300,000 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 52,465 shares. Third Avenue Management Ltd Liability Co holds 1.95M shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.55% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 1.14 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.03% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 233,935 shares. Earnest Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 119 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 9,350 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 1.43M shares. 15,100 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7,131 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Blair William Il has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). New York-based Guardian Life Of America has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Mason Street Advsr Ltd accumulated 40,795 shares. Nomura Asset has invested 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.24 million for 9.47 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 9,027 shares to 64,235 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 312,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

