Alliant (LNT) Holder Hills Bank & Trust Company Lowered Its Position by $545,153 as Stock Rose; Micron Technology Com Com (MU) Holder Groesbeck Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $377,200

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Alliant Corp (LNT) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 11,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 6,827 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 18,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Alliant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $51.24. About 223,515 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 10/05/2018 – Life Sciences Specialist Matt Corcoran Joins Alliant; 07/05/2018 – Leading Captive Insurance Specialist John Zukus Joins Alliant; 17/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY- PLANS TO HAVE INVESTED $1.8 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE RENEWABLE ENERGY BY END OF 2020; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 24/05/2018 – Rate freeze a win for Alliant Energy customers in Wisconsin; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP – ALLIANT ENERGY’S WISCONSIN ENERGY COMPANY FILED PLANS WITH PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OF WISCONSIN TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Reaffirms 2018 Earnings Guidance; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Alliant Holdings Term Loan Increase of $310M Boosts Total Credit Facilities and Notes to Nearly $3B

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com Com (MU) by 25.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 9,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 26,560 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 35,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.17% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $44.73. About 11.12M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 10,716 shares to 100,159 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co Com Com (NYSE:MMM) by 3,070 shares to 4,320 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc Com Com by 2,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com (NYSE:MMP).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.67M for 27.27 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.