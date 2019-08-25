Alliant (LNT) Holder Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Cut Position as Shares Rose; As American Software Cl A Class A (AMSWA) Valuation Rose, North Star Investment Management Trimmed by $2.84 Million Its Stake

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in American Software Cl A Class A (AMSWA) by 48.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 258,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.07% . The institutional investor held 273,213 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, down from 531,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in American Software Cl A Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $433.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.16% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $13.84. About 54,150 shares traded. American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has declined 9.20% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSWA News: 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 11/04/2018 – Logility Executives Honored as 2018 Provider Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive; 15/05/2018 – Brightstar and Logility Highlight the Impact of Sales & Operations Planning for the Fast-Paced Mobile Device Market at ASCI; 24/04/2018 – Color Image Apparel, the Producers of Bella+Canvas and Alo Yoga Brands, Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda PLM; 10/04/2018 – C&A Mexico Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda Cloud Platform for Agile Decision Making and Increased Speed-to-Market; 24/04/2018 – Color Image Apparel, the Producers of Bella+Canvas and Alo Yoga Brands, Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda PLM; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMSWA); 17/04/2018 – Logility University Offers Education and Certification Courses to Accelerate Supply Chain Optimization and Retail Planning; 09/05/2018 – Griffith Foods Expands Global Roll-out of Logility Voyager Solutions; Realizes Significant Service and Inventory Improvements; 08/03/2018 – Demand Management President Bill Harrison Honored as a 2018 “Provider Pro to Know”

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Alliant Corp (LNT) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 11,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 6,827 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 18,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Alliant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $51.64. About 787,392 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 23/05/2018 – Sports and Entertainment Insurance Specialist Joe Charles Joins Alliant; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY ENTERED $300M TWO-YEAR TERM LOAN PACT; 07/05/2018 – Leading Captive Insurance Specialist John Zukus Joins Alliant; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 15/03/2018 – Alliant Insurance Services Names Rose Calpin-Dewey First Vice President; 15/03/2018 – Alliant Coffee Solutions to exhibit at NAMA Show in Las Vegas; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy 1Q Rev $916.3M; 30/05/2018 – David Harper Joins Alliant Healthcare Group; 10/05/2018 – Life Sciences Specialist Matt Corcoran Joins Alliant; 17/04/2018 – ALLIANT- EXPECTS WIND TO BE ABOUT ONE-THIRD OF ITS IOWA TOTAL CAPACITY BY END OF 2020

More notable recent Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Reasons to Add American States Water (AWR) to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Agree To Buy Alliant Energy Corp At $45, Earn 3.2% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A List Of Stocks Reaching New 52-Week Highs – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alliant Energy (LNT) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,619 shares to 5,415 shares, valued at $846,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 874 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Ltd Llc accumulated 108,549 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus holds 3.44M shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Regions Financial owns 1.08 million shares. Gamble Jones Counsel accumulated 5,600 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 48,192 shares. Westwood Holdings Grp accumulated 597,425 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 12,597 shares. Lynch And In, a Indiana-based fund reported 16,195 shares. Gru One Trading LP owns 100 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Service Comm Ma accumulated 382,610 shares. Mackenzie Corporation accumulated 102,911 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First In stated it has 0.09% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Huntington National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Geode Capital Management Lc holds 0.04% or 3.57 million shares.

Analysts await American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. AMSWA’s profit will be $1.57 million for 69.20 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by American Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “American Software (AMSWA) Reports Next Week: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “15 Stocks Sitting on Huge Piles of Cash – Investorplace.com” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Software: A Secular SaaS Growth Story – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold AMSWA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 23.75 million shares or 0.48% more from 23.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,399 are held by American Century Inc. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 5,986 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.63M shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 2.04M shares. Parametric Associates Limited Com has invested 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) for 54,700 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Moreover, Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.3% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) for 281,439 shares. The Tennessee-based Ftb has invested 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Ameritas Invest Prns accumulated 2,315 shares or 0% of the stock. Synovus holds 0% or 1,910 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management, California-based fund reported 65,321 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA).

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Powershares Qqq Tr by 4,072 shares to 14,056 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS).