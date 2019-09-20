Alliant Energy (LNT) Stock Rose While Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding; Bank Of America (BAC) Stock Value Rose While Maryland Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $2.75 Million

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 24.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 98,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 297,967 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.64M, down from 396,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.82. About 42.12M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – SUMMER INFANT – EXECUTED COMMITMENT LETTERS FOR AN AMENDED AND EXTENDED $60 MLN ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH BANK OF AMERICA, N.A; 10/04/2018 – HARVARD: BOFA TO BACK COUNCIL’S WORK FOR INITIAL 3-YR PERIOD; 09/05/2018 – LifePoint Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – ChicksOnTheRight: Bank Of America Will No Longer Lend To Makers Of “Assault Rifles”; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Falls 31% This Year, BofA Leads; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL-LOANS PIPELINE HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR: BORTHWICK; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.81 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.78 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 29/03/2018 – Japan regulator warns Deutsche, Bank of America over bond-price fixing; 21/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES INC AHH.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $15.50 FROM $16

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 70.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 26,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The hedge fund held 11,175 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $548,000, down from 38,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.11. About 1.15M shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 04/04/2018 – ALLIANT BUYS DUMORTIER RISK MGMT; 08/03/2018 – Industry-Leading Determine, Inc. Hosts West Region User Group Featuring Key Customers Including Alliant Credit Union; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY SEES FY EPS $2.04 TO $2.18, EST. $2.11; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Financial Corporation Buys 1.3% of Alliant Energy; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook Of Alliant, Interstate Power And Light, And Wisconsin Power And Light To Negative; 07/03/2018 – VMD Systems Integrators Among Alliant 2 Small Business Awardees; 06/04/2018 – InsInsider [Reg]: Alliant close to Crystal & Co acquisition; 03/05/2018 – ALLIANT BUYS 50 YEARS OF REGIONAL KNOWLEDGE IN ENGEL AGENCY,; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Alliant’s B3 Corporate Family Rating; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT FILES PLANS W/ WISCONSIN PSC TO BUILD WIND PROJECT

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.96 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $843.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 7,716 shares to 85,300 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Information Technolog (VGT).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York, a New York-based fund reported 1.34M shares. Security National Trust Co, West Virginia-based fund reported 7,600 shares. Ipg Investment Limited Liability Company reported 41,975 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust owns 0.74% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 7.65 million shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 11.29M shares or 1% of the stock. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 3.08M shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Old Dominion Capital Inc has 52,748 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt owns 1.74% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 872,900 shares. The Michigan-based Aspen Investment Management Inc has invested 0.69% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Harvey holds 2.21% or 158,450 shares in its portfolio. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 6,769 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd reported 0.73% stake. Btim has invested 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Goodwin Daniel L owns 36,753 shares.

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 3.53% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.85 per share. LNT’s profit will be $209.65M for 15.09 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LNT shares while 119 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 176.46 million shares or 0.29% less from 176.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Invest Mngmt Commerce holds 0.04% or 26,448 shares in its portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust has 874,898 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 29,962 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 793 shares. Churchill Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 254,473 shares. Architects Inc owns 5,468 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 2.03 million shares. Lsv Asset holds 9,988 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.02% or 76,243 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.1% or 183,700 shares. First Manhattan Company reported 332 shares stake. Spectrum Mgmt Gp holds 0.31% or 22,655 shares. Synovus has invested 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Gamble Jones Counsel reported 5,600 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 45,570 shares.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 62,392 shares to 444,004 shares, valued at $15.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS) by 92,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 288,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

