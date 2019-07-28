Alliant Energy (LNT) Stock Price Rose While Zimmer Partners LP Lowered Stake; Twin Tree Management LP Upped Stake in American Airls Group (Call) (AAL) as Valuation Declined

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 25.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 369,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.84 million, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 813,269 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 14.25% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 06/03/2018 Arrival of Kevin Collins and Steve Sack Adds Strength to Alliant’s Absence, Disability, and Life (ADL) Consulting Practice; 07/05/2018 – Leading Captive Insurance Specialist John Zukus Joins Alliant; 10/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP LNT.N – CO’S IOWA CUSTOMERS WILL SEE SAVINGS THIS SUMMER AND INTO FUTURE THROUGH LOWER FEDERAL TAXES; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 24/05/2018 – Rate freeze a win for Alliant Energy customers in Wisconsin; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy 1Q EPS 52c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alliant Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNT); 17/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to add more wind energy in Iowa; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Alliant’s B3 Corporate Family Rating; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Federal Acquisition Services Alliant JV, LLC B-415406.2,B-415406.3: Apr 11, 2018

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Call) (AAL) by 326833.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 980,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 980,800 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.15 million, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $31.24. About 7.88M shares traded or 30.63% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 02/05/2018 – Financial Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5-Adj EPS $6; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 24/05/2018 – AAL SAYS RIO, SAO PAULO FLIGHTS NOT AFFECTED; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AMERICAN AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q TRASM Up 1.5% to 3.5%; 02/05/2018 – justinbachman: “American Airlines Group Inc. is nearing an order for about 15 CRJ900 regional jets from Bombardier Inc. with; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $2.5 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.00 TO $6.00 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Rev $10.4B

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.09 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 was bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R. $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by CAHILL JOHN T. 15,000 shares valued at $416,250 were bought by Isom Robert D Jr on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $138,820 were bought by KERR DEREK J. 5,000 shares were bought by Johnson Stephen L, worth $138,582 on Tuesday, June 4. 50,000 shares were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS, worth $1.40 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,500 are held by Connor Clark Lunn Invest Management Ltd. Lee Danner Bass Incorporated reported 38,699 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 1,283 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Com stated it has 2,106 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 114,310 shares. Amp Capital stated it has 29,824 shares. 4,836 are owned by Federated Inc Pa. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Voya Investment Management Limited Co reported 181,962 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A reported 822 shares. 79 were reported by Private Ocean Ltd. Stifel Corporation stated it has 145,611 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.21% or 4.13M shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,620 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50B and $8.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 4,487 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $94.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 268,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 6.98% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.43 per share. LNT’s profit will be $109.20M for 27.06 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.21% negative EPS growth.