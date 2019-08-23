Alliant Energy (LNT) Stake Lifted by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans; As Newell Brands Com (NWL) Market Valuation Declined, Assetmark Decreased Holding

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc Com (NWL) by 89.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 46,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 5,262 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81,000, down from 52,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 527,575 shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 23/04/2018 – NEWELL ENDS PROXY CONTEXT WITH STARBOARD; NAMES THREE TO BOARD; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Expects to Complete All Transactions by End of 2019; 20/04/2018 – Jostens Celebrates Earth Month 2018 by Announcing Expanded Commitment to Sustainable Graduation Experiences; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – EXPANDED PLAN TO GENERATE ABOUT $10 BLN IN AFTER-TAX PROCEEDS; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Transaction Closing Within About 60 Days; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Sale Part of Accelerated Transformation Strategy; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Issue Open Letter to Hldrs; 19/04/2018 – Newell Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Icahn and Starboard agree to Newell Brands director nominations; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL B REAFFIRMED ’18 FY NET SALES AND NORMALIZED EPS

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 14346.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 1.45M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 1.46M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.89 million, up from 10,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.36. About 67,304 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 03/05/2018 – ALLIANT BUYS 50 YEARS OF REGIONAL KNOWLEDGE IN ENGEL AGENCY,; 01/05/2018 – Announcing Alliant Underwriting Solutions, Alliant Embarks on New Era of Underwriting Strength; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy 1Q EPS 52c; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY ENTERED $300M TWO-YEAR TERM LOAN PACT; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK OF ALLIANT, INTERSTATE POWER & LIGHT, &; 04/04/2018 – Alliant Acquires Dumortier Risk Management, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Alliant Insurance Services Names Rose Calpin-Dewey First Vice President; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY 1Q EPS CONT OPS 52C; 08/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ALLIANT ENERGY TO ADD 470 MW OF WIND CAPACITY IN IOWA; 06/04/2018 – InsInsider [Reg]: Alliant close to Crystal & Co acquisition

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm Bankshares reported 16,787 shares stake. 326 are held by Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.02% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Blb&B Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Duncker Streett And holds 4,800 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. White Pine Cap Limited Liability Company owns 16,587 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 10,111 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 41,822 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. M&R invested in 0.03% or 2,628 shares. Lawson Kroeker Invest Mngmt Ne reported 6,600 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 489,755 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 35,688 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc holds 3.71 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Llc holds 0.05% or 7,619 shares. California-based Whittier Trust has invested 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT).

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $31.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 61,609 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $75.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 167,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 384,446 shares, and cut its stake in Core Mark Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:CORE).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $78,800 activity.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp Com (NYSE:SYY) by 35,560 shares to 396,432 shares, valued at $26.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F Ftse Emr Mkt Etf (VWO) by 89,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proxima Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 372,000 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 845 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The New York-based State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.03% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Moreover, Franklin Resource has 0.11% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 13.85 million shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 632 shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited, a Ohio-based fund reported 78,592 shares. 1,000 were reported by Reilly Financial Ltd Llc. 289 were reported by Cwm Lc. United Services Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 169,515 shares. Invesco Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.02% or 75,674 shares. Assetmark invested in 5,262 shares. Webster Retail Bank N A holds 0.08% or 35,954 shares. Barclays Plc has 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

