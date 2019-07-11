Alliant Energy (LNT) Shareholder Zimmer Partners LP Trimmed Position as Market Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Has Decreased Its Holding by $3.51 Million as Stock Price Rose

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.91M, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $138.07. About 17.28M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 25.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 369,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.84 million, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 575,601 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 14.25% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 10/05/2018 – Life Sciences Specialist Matt Corcoran Joins Alliant; 03/05/2018 – Stan Rorison Adds Experience, Versatility to Alliant’s New Orleans Team; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Alliant Holdings B3 Corporate Family Rating; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT IN PACT W/INVENERGY TO BUY PROJECT AFTER IT’S COMPLETED; 24/05/2018 – Rate freeze a win for Alliant Energy customers in Wisconsin; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy 1Q EPS 52c; 15/03/2018 – Alliant Coffee Solutions to exhibit at NAMA Show in Las Vegas; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT HOLDINGS INTERMEDIATE, OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – ALLIANT- EXPECTS WIND TO BE ABOUT ONE-THIRD OF ITS IOWA TOTAL CAPACITY BY END OF 2020

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Trust owns 161,111 shares. Moreover, Rmsincerbeaux Mngmt Lc has 7.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Summit Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.69% or 11,821 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 2.62 million shares. Osher Van De Voorde Investment holds 4.23% or 80,700 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Aperio Grp Limited Liability has invested 2.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Com invested in 0.56% or 16,934 shares. Ifrah Fincl Inc has 13,749 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cooke & Bieler Lp owns 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,800 shares. Atlanta Capital Management L L C stated it has 1.37 million shares. Ipg Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Security Natl Bank Of So Dak invested in 18,792 shares or 2.78% of the stock. 163,778 are held by Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 3.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 6.98% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.43 per share. LNT’s profit will be $109.75M for 27.30 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prns Lc invested in 0.05% or 7,619 shares. 2,904 were accumulated by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company. Private Advisor Gp has 0% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Legacy Capital Prtnrs owns 10,460 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Kbc Nv has invested 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Switzerland-based Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0.05% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 3,331 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0% or 10,111 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.05% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Mason Street Advisors Ltd holds 0.03% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) or 33,679 shares. 8,247 were accumulated by Da Davidson. Moreover, Pennsylvania Trust has 0.1% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Hills Bancorporation And Tru Co accumulated 6,827 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Nordea Inv Mgmt, Sweden-based fund reported 138,463 shares.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50B and $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 375,000 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $20.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 268,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).