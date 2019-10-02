Alliant Energy (LNT) Shareholder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Trimmed Its Holding by $2.14 Million as Valuation Rose; As Mohawk Inds Com (MHK) Shares Declined, Saybrook Capital Has Lifted Position by $1.49 Million

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc Com (MHK) by 19.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 63,112 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.31M, up from 52,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $119.21. About 31,460 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 09/05/2018 – AGS Partners with Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort on “Play Mohawk” Social Casino App; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $2.41 BLN VS $2.22 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Adj EPS $3.01; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Net $208.8M; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) by 50.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 43,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 43,186 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12 million, down from 86,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 42,418 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT HOLDINGS INTERMEDIATE, OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/05/2018 – Rate freeze a win for Alliant Energy customers in Wisconsin; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 10/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to deliver federal tax savings to customers; 23/05/2018 – Sports and Entertainment Insurance Specialist Joe Charles Joins Alliant; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT’S B3 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING; OUTLOOK; 10/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP LNT.N – CO’S IOWA CUSTOMERS WILL SEE SAVINGS THIS SUMMER AND INTO FUTURE THROUGH LOWER FEDERAL TAXES; 15/03/2018 – Alliant Coffee Solutions to exhibit at NAMA Show in Las Vegas; 03/05/2018 – Stan Rorison Adds Experience, Versatility to Alliant’s New Orleans Team; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Sees FY18 EPS $2.04-EPS $2.18

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $531.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 24,926 shares to 34,773 shares, valued at $759,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc by 1,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 3.53% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.85 per share. LNT’s profit will be $209.02 million for 15.29 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $50,009 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LNT shares while 119 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 176.46 million shares or 0.29% less from 176.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 25,210 are held by Cibc Asset. Prudential Public Limited Liability Co reported 18,654 shares stake. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia owns 43,526 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 21,208 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer And Company has 0.08% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Bp Public Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 0.03% or 11,900 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De accumulated 983,870 shares. Captrust Fin Advsrs owns 677 shares. Paloma Partners has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Ellington Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Moreover, Opus Investment Management has 0.99% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 106,778 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 174,642 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Moreover, Amp Investors Limited has 0.05% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 198,819 shares.

More notable recent Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on February 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AES Corp, Siemens Set to Create Energy Storage JV — Fluence – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alliant Energy: Strong Dividend Growth Makes This Stock A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on January 11, 2017. More interesting news about Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Willdan to acquire energy consulting firm Weidt Group – L.A. Biz” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “June Dividend Jubilee In The Rose 94 Stock Portfolio With Value Up 14.99% For First Half 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mohawk Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mohawk Industries Reports Q1 Results NYSE:MHK – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Stocks That Could Double Your Money – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mohawk Industries Should Be Avoided – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mohawk Industries Reports Q2 Results NYSE:MHK – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.61 million activity. $1.37 million worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was bought by BALCAEN FILIP on Thursday, August 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold MHK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 55.57 million shares or 2.31% more from 54.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Lincoln Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.03% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 15,526 shares. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Qs Ltd Liability Co owns 739 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Huntington Bancorp holds 3,365 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 12,287 shares. American Grp Inc Inc has 21,222 shares. Impala Asset holds 4.35% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 654,460 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.03% or 721,237 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 18,030 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust, a Michigan-based fund reported 12,018 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 8,595 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 11,871 shares. 17,478 are owned by British Columbia Investment Management. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 78,417 shares. Blair William Com Il owns 4,058 shares for 0% of their portfolio.