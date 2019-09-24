Alliant Energy (LNT) Reaches $54.21 52-Week High; Ing Infrastructure Industrials & Materials Fund (IDE) Has 2.25 Sentiment

The stock of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) hit a new 52-week high and has $56.92 target or 5.00% above today’s $54.21 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $12.88 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. If the $56.92 price target is reached, the company will be worth $643.80M more. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $54.21. About 320,396 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) has risen 17.09% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 07/03/2018 – VMD Systems lntegrators Among Alliant 2 Small Business Awardees; 03/05/2018 – Alliant Acquires 50 Years of Regional Knowledge in Engel Agency, Inc; 04/04/2018 – North Idaho Insurance, Summit Insurance Resource Group Join Forces Under the Alliant Brand; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Alliant’s B3 Corporate Family Rating; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK OF ALLIANT, INTERSTATE POWER & LIGHT, &; 07/05/2018 – Leading Captive Insurance Specialist John Zukus Joins Alliant; 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Financial Corporation Buys 1.3% of Alliant Energy; 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S

Ing Infrastructure Industrials & Materials Fund (IDE) investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.02, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 18 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 8 cut down and sold their stakes in Ing Infrastructure Industrials & Materials Fund. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 3.06 million shares, up from 2.76 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ing Infrastructure Industrials & Materials Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 5 Increased: 15 New Position: 3.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund for 159,074 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 169,187 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Management Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 257,473 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 33,721 shares.

The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 122,181 shares traded or 69.54% up from the average. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $221.58 million. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co. It currently has negative earnings. LLC.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding firm that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services to residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale clients in the Midwest region of the United States. The company has market cap of $12.88 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric, Gas, and Other. It has a 25.11 P/E ratio. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company , primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail clients in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale clients in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $50,009 activity. Another trade for 941 shares valued at $50,009 was made by de Leon David A on Tuesday, September 3.

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 3.53% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.85 per share. LNT’s profit will be $209.02 million for 15.40 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold Alliant Energy Corporation shares while 119 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 176.46 million shares or 0.29% less from 176.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Limited invested in 0.05% or 4.35 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.02% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Godsey And Gibb invested in 304,002 shares or 2.15% of the stock. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Legacy Cap has invested 0.22% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). The Illinois-based Koshinski Asset Management Inc has invested 0.13% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Moreover, D E Shaw And Com has 0.01% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Missouri-based Stifel has invested 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 1.74 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Ser owns 11,327 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt accumulated 4,950 shares. First Bancorporation Sioux Falls reported 0.91% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). First Advsr Lp stated it has 0.13% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 56,556 shares.