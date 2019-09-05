Alliant Energy (LNT) Reaches $53.13 52-Week High; Shorts at Jewett-cameron Trading Companyhares (JCTCF) Raised By 317.65%

Jewett-cameron Trading Companyhares (NASDAQ:JCTCF) had an increase of 317.65% in short interest. JCTCF’s SI was 7,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 317.65% from 1,700 shares previously. With 4,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Jewett-cameron Trading Companyhares (NASDAQ:JCTCF)’s short sellers to cover JCTCF’s short positions. The SI to Jewett-cameron Trading Companyhares’s float is 0.34%. It closed at $8.1 lastly. It is down 0.38% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading

The stock of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) hit a new 52-week high and has $57.38 target or 8.00% above today’s $53.13 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $12.62 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $57.38 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.01B more. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $53.13. About 137,740 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) has risen 17.09% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 04/04/2018 – North Idaho Insurance, Summit Insurance Resource Group Join Forces Under the Alliant Brand; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 07/05/2018 – Leading Captive Insurance Specialist John Zukus Joins Alliant; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy 1Q EPS 52c; 10/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to deliver federal tax savings to customers; 04/04/2018 – ALLIANT BUYS DUMORTIER RISK MGMT; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Adds Alliant Energy, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 23/04/2018 – ALLIANT’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 24/05/2018 – Rate freeze a win for Alliant Energy customers in Wisconsin; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy 1Q Rev $916.3M

More notable recent Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Jewett-Cameron Chairman Donald Boone Passes Away – PRNewswire” on May 15, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “A strong quarter validates Jewett-Cameron’s strategy shifts – Portland Business Journal” published on July 12, 2018, Marketwatch.com published: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Co. Ltd. – MarketWatch” on October 17, 2017. More interesting news about Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. Authorizes Share Repurchase Plan – PR Newswire” published on June 06, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jewett-Cameron Announces 2 for 1 Stock Split – PR Newswire” with publication date: May 09, 2018.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, makes and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $32.23 million. It operates through four divisions: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps. It has a 15.58 P/E ratio. The Industrial Wood Products segment processes and distributes industrial wood products; and offers treated plywood to boat manufacturers and the transportation industry.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 1,104 shares. 179,808 are owned by Parthenon Limited Liability Company. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 68,728 shares stake. The Oregon-based Vista Cap Prtn has invested 0.65% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability accumulated 191,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, James Investment has 0% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) for 7,350 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) or 1,200 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 2 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold Alliant Energy Corporation shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 18,612 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 960,435 shares. Oarsman Cap reported 44,011 shares stake. Schroder Investment owns 1.42 million shares. 44 are owned by Fil. Financial Pro owns 496 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Co holds 0.1% or 33,880 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Advsrs invested in 0% or 534 shares. Lynch And In has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Lifeplan Fincl Group holds 0.18% or 6,980 shares. Palladium Lc has invested 0.1% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Fifth Third Financial Bank stated it has 0.03% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Panagora Asset Management Inc has 0.03% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 139,248 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 0.02% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 33,679 shares.

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 3.53% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.85 per share. LNT’s profit will be $209.01M for 15.09 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.