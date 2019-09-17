Alliant Energy (LNT) Reaches $52.80 After 8.00% Up Move; Gcp Applied Technologies (GCP) SI Decreased By 2.37%

Gcp Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) had a decrease of 2.37% in short interest. GCP’s SI was 3.08M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.37% from 3.15 million shares previously. With 628,700 avg volume, 5 days are for Gcp Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP)’s short sellers to cover GCP’s short positions. The SI to Gcp Applied Technologies Inc’s float is 5.23%. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.11. About 150,984 shares traded. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) has declined 23.24% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical GCP News: 26/03/2018 – GCP Applied Technologies To Amend Its Existing Revolving Credit Facility to Increase the Revolving Commitments Thereunder to Up to $350M; 26/03/2018 – GCP APPLIED TECH TO AMEND EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 27/03/2018 – GCP Infrastructure Investments Arranges GBP150 Mln Credit Facility; 14/05/2018 – Verifi Issues Eye-Opening Report lllustrating the Damaging Effects of Chargebacks; 18/04/2018 – Verifi Adds Value to Channel Partners Through New Authorized Reseller Program; 27/03/2018 – GCP INFRASTRUCTURE NEW REVOLVING CREDIT ARRANGEMENTS GBP150M; 08/05/2018 – GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $0.99 TO $1.18; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR: GCP’s Credit Measures Improved After It Paid Dn Debt With Portion of Proceeds From Divestiture of Darex Packaging Technologies Segment; 09/05/2018 – GAMCO BOOSTED DPS, HAWK, DWDP, GCP, TXT IN 1Q: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Two Day Seminar: Practical Implementation of GCP in Veterinary Field Studies (London, United Kingdom – October 31st, 2018 November 1st, 2018) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold Alliant Energy Corporation shares while 119 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 176.46 million shares or 0.29% less from 176.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duff & Phelps Inv Mngmt Com stated it has 2.13 million shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Horizon Invest Svcs Limited Co holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 11,932 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 0.1% or 183,700 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 11,252 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd reported 2.03M shares. Chatham Capital Grp Inc stated it has 0.23% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Grace And White accumulated 84,034 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Spark Limited Co holds 0.09% or 26,000 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Liability reported 0.06% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.11% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). 174,642 are held by Macquarie Grp Inc Limited. Moreover, British Columbia Inv Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 67,133 shares. Hills Savings Bank And Trust holds 6,827 shares. First Tru L P holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 1.41 million shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 502 shares.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding firm that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services to residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale clients in the Midwest region of the United States. The company has market cap of $12.54 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric, Gas, and Other. It has a 24.46 P/E ratio. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company , primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail clients in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale clients in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $50,009 activity. $50,009 worth of stock was bought by de Leon David A on Tuesday, September 3.

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 3.53% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.85 per share. LNT’s profit will be $209.02 million for 15.00 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. produces and sells specialty construction chemicals, specialty building materials, and packaging sealants and coatings worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.53 billion. The Company’s Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI brand; and cement additives under the CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands. It has a 20.72 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Specialty Building Materials segment provides building envelope products to protect structures from water, and manages air and vapor transmission through building walls under the BITUTHENE, PREPRUFE, ADPRUFE, HYDRODUCT, ADCOR, SILCOR, and PERM-A-BARRIER brands; and residential building products comprising roofing underlayments, flashings, and weather barriers under the ICE & WATER SHIELD, TRI-FLEX, and VYCOR brands.