Alliant Energy (LNT) Reaches $52.64 52-Week High; Alcoa (AA) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

The stock of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) hit a new 52-week high and has $54.75 target or 4.00% above today’s $52.64 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $12.47B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $54.75 price target is reached, the company will be worth $498.68M more. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.64. About 75,396 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 10/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP LNT.N – CO’S IOWA CUSTOMERS WILL SEE SAVINGS THIS SUMMER AND INTO FUTURE THROUGH LOWER FEDERAL TAXES; 07/05/2018 – Leading Captive Insurance Specialist John Zukus Joins Alliant; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP – ALLIANT ENERGY’S WISCONSIN ENERGY COMPANY FILED PLANS WITH PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OF WISCONSIN TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy 1Q Rev $916.3M; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Reaffirms 2018 Earnings Guidance; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook Of Alliant, Interstate Power And Light, And Wisconsin Power And Light To Negative; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Alliant Holdings B3 Corporate Family Rating; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – Crystal & Company Joins Alliant; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY 1Q EPS CONT OPS 52C

Among 3 analysts covering Alcoa (NYSE:AA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Alcoa has $35 highest and $2300 lowest target. $27.33’s average target is 52.26% above currents $17.95 stock price. Alcoa had 13 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Jefferies. The stock of Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research given on Tuesday, July 9. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. See Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) latest ratings:

19/07/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $29.0000 New Target: $23.0000 Downgrade

09/07/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $34.0000 New Target: $25.0000 Downgrade

19/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $35.0000 New Target: $34.0000 Maintain

22/04/2019 Broker: Gabelli Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold Alliant Energy Corporation shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank & Trust De reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 1,799 shares. Moreover, Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Lp has 0.09% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). 3.57 million were accumulated by Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability. Shell Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 11,865 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Lc has 0.01% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 34,608 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). 40,332 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Linscomb And Williams accumulated 0.02% or 5,098 shares. Citigroup invested 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Glenview Bancorporation Trust Dept accumulated 5,050 shares. Cypress Cap Management Lc (Wy) has 0.01% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Stonebridge Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 15,128 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Asset Management One holds 0.06% or 218,691 shares in its portfolio.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding firm that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services to residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale clients in the Midwest region of the United States. The company has market cap of $12.47 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric, Gas, and Other. It has a 24.38 P/E ratio. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company , primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail clients in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale clients in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company has market cap of $3.18 billion. It operates through six divisions, Bauxite, Alumina, Aluminum, Cast Products, Energy, and Rolled Products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers aluminum cast products; and aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage, food, and pet food.