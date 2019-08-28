Alliant Energy (LNT) Reaches $52.45 52-Week High; Dynasil Of America (DYSL)’s Sentiment Is 1.67

Dynasil Corp Of America (DYSL) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.67, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 5 funds increased and started new positions, while 3 sold and reduced their positions in Dynasil Corp Of America. The funds in our database now possess: 690,388 shares, up from 655,600 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Dynasil Corp Of America in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 0 Increased: 5 New Position: 0.

The stock of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) hit a new 52-week high and has $54.55 target or 4.00% above today’s $52.45 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $12.46 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $54.55 price target is reached, the company will be worth $498.32M more. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.45. About 104,114 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 21/05/2018 – LNT FILES TO OFFER UP TO $175M SHRS FROM TIME TO TIME; 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 08/03/2018 – Industry-Leading Determine, Inc. Hosts West Region User Group Featuring Key Customers Including Alliant Credit Union; 04/04/2018 – Alliant Acquires Dumortier Risk Management, Inc; 07/05/2018 – Leading Captive Insurance Specialist John Zukus Joins Alliant; 23/04/2018 – ALLIANT’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 – VMD Systems lntegrators Among Alliant 2 Small Business Awardees; 10/05/2018 – Life Sciences Specialist Matt Corcoran Joins Alliant; 06/04/2018 – InsInsider [Reg]: Alliant close to Crystal & Co acquisition; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy 1Q EPS 52c

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding firm that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services to residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale clients in the Midwest region of the United States. The company has market cap of $12.46 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric, Gas, and Other. It has a 24.29 P/E ratio. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company , primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail clients in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale clients in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold Alliant Energy Corporation shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 41,822 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset holds 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) or 9,988 shares. Whittier holds 13 shares. 9,950 are owned by Associated Banc. Mairs Power holds 0% or 7,228 shares. Chevy Chase Incorporated holds 0.04% or 198,442 shares. Hl Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 9,243 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested 0.1% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Qs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 14,558 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). American Inv Services owns 17,991 shares. 2,500 were reported by Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Co. Tower Research Llc (Trc) invested in 0.03% or 9,594 shares. Mesirow Finance Inv Mngmt owns 43,116 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 165,522 shares.

The stock increased 3.66% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $0.85. About 55,092 shares traded. Dynasil Corporation of America (DYSL) has declined 17.16% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.16% the S&P500. Some Historical DYSL News: 05/04/2018 Dynasil Corporation of America Announces RMD’s CLYC Program Featured as Department of Energy Success Story; 08/05/2018 – Hilger Crystals Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 14/05/2018 – Dynasil Corp America 2Q Rev $10.3M; 14/05/2018 – DYNASIL CORPORATION OF AMERICA – QTRLY REVENUE $10.3 MLN VS $10.1 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Dynasil Appoints Nirmal Parikh VP, Marketing; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dynasil Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DYSL); 14/05/2018 – Dynasil Corp America 2Q EPS 8c

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, makes, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.98 million. It operates through three divisions: Contract Research, Optics, and Biomedical. It has a 29.31 P/E ratio. The Contract Research segment develops advanced technology in materials, sensors, and prototype instruments that detect or measure radiation, light, magnetism, or sound for use in security, medical, and industrial applications.