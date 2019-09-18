Alliant Energy (LNT) Holder Richard Bernstein Advisors Raised Its Position by $2.88 Million; Gramercy Funds Management Upped Its Vale S A (VALE) Stake by $4.31 Million

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 52.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 331,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 961,340 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.92 million, up from 629,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.93. About 12.74 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 20/03/2018 – YARA GETS BRAZIL’S APPROVAL TO BUY VALE CUBATAO FERTILIZANTES; 25/04/2018 – Vale’s Profit Falls Amid Lower Volumes; 28/03/2018 – Brazilian miner Vale to discuss new dividend policy – Valor; 25/04/2018 – Vale’s 1Q Ebitda Falls 8% on Year to $3.97 Billion; 25/05/2018 – Infomine: Vale sees key mine topping iron ore output forecasts in 2018; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE POSTS FIRST QUARTER NET DEBT OF $14.9 BLN; 16/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE SAYS MAINTAINS EXPECTED IRON ORE OUTPUT OF 390 MLN TONNES IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – WOOLWORTHS SAYS FORMER CEO VALE MICHAEL LUSCOMBE HAS DIED; 25/04/2018 – Brazil’s Vale posts weaker-than-expected 1st-qtr profit; 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS CO IS NOT SATISFIED WITH NICKEL PRICE

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 108.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 58,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 112,800 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.54 million, up from 54,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $52.81. About 895,603 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP-INCLUDING THE WIND PROJECT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $2 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE WIND ENERGY ACROSS IOWA & WISCONSIN BY END OF 2020; 10/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to deliver federal tax savings to customers; 03/05/2018 – ALLIANT BUYS 50 YEARS OF REGIONAL KNOWLEDGE IN ENGEL AGENCY,; 22/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Chooses D-VAR VVO™ for Distribution Grid Voltage Optimization Project; 01/05/2018 – Announcing Alliant Underwriting Solutions, Alliant Embarks on New Era of Underwriting Strength; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Reaffirms 2018 Earnings Guidance; 06/03/2018 Arrival of Kevin Collins and Steve Sack Adds Strength to Alliant’s Absence, Disability, and Life (ADL) Consulting Practice; 08/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ALLIANT ENERGY TO ADD 470 MW OF WIND CAPACITY IN IOWA; 03/05/2018 – Stan Rorison Adds Experience, Versatility to Alliant’s New Orleans Team; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY SEES FY EPS $2.04 TO $2.18, EST. $2.11

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $195.18M US Long portfolio

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2019Q1.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio