Alliant Energy (LNT) Holder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Lowered Its Position as Shares Rose; Gemmer Asset Management Has Cut Stake in A B M Industries (ABM) as Share Value Rose

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 56,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,284 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 116,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $50.62. About 270,964 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 14.25% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 03/05/2018 – ALLIANT BUYS 50 YEARS OF REGIONAL KNOWLEDGE IN ENGEL AGENCY,; 15/03/2018 – Alliant Coffee Solutions to exhibit at NAMA Show in Las Vegas; 06/03/2018 – Arrival of Kevin Collins and Steve Sack Adds Strength to Alliant’s Absence, Disability, and Life (ADL) Consulting Practice; 23/05/2018 – Sports and Entertainment Insurance Specialist Joe Charles Joins Alliant; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy 1Q Rev $916.3M; 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Financial Corporation Buys 1.3% of Alliant Energy; 07/05/2018 – Leading Captive Insurance Specialist John Zukus Joins Alliant; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT IN PACT W/INVENERGY TO BUY PROJECT AFTER IT’S COMPLETED

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74 million, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $41.69. About 124,692 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 25.49% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 07/05/2018 – ABM RESOURCES IN NON-BINDING HOA W/ NEWCREST FOR NT PROJECT; 12/04/2018 – Leading Engagement Platform Folloze Unveils Innovative Feature ‘ABM Content Plays’; 27/04/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – ABM Selected as Preferred Partner and Awarded Janitorial Services Contract at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B; 18/04/2018 – Deprince Race & Zollo Buys New 1.1% Position in ABM Industries; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Introduces ABM Analytics to Transform B2B Measurement Strategies; 30/04/2018 – CARDTRONICS EXTENDS ABM & PAYMENTS PACT WITH MERIDIAN; 19/03/2018 – ABM Industries Group Meeting Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 26; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries: Revised Guidance Is Primarily Result of Impact for U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 13/03/2018 – ABM Platform Leader Madison Logic Partners with Bizible to Uncover ROI for B2B Marketers

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 6.98% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.43 per share. LNT’s profit will be $109.20 million for 27.51 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.21% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $38.48M for 17.97 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.

