Alliant Energy (LNT) Holder American Investment Services Has Lowered Stake as Valuation Rose; As Reed’s (REED) Valuation Declined, Awm Investment Company Increased Holding

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Reed’s Inc. (REED) by 259.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 2.10 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.56% . The institutional investor held 2.91 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41 million, up from 809,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Reed’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3. About 32,347 shares traded. Reed's, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED) has risen 25.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical REED News: 24/03/2018 Richland Source: Witness to history: the Reeds Corner; 03/04/2018 – Reed’s at Group Breakfast Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 09/04/2018 – Reed’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 16; 16/04/2018 – Reed’s at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 14/05/2018 – Reed’s 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 04/04/2018 – Reed’s Inc. Launches Nationwide Search for Genius Spokesperson for Virgil’s Zero Sugar Line; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss $10.9M; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s: Received Letter of Intent Related to Sale of Beverage Facility; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss/Shr 70c; 29/03/2018 – Reed’s Group Breakfast Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 3

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 26.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 6,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 17,991 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848,000, down from 24,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.44. About 793,513 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Alliant Holdings B3 Corporate Family Rating; Outlook Stable; 06/04/2018 – InsInsider [Reg]: Alliant close to Crystal & Co acquisition; 03/05/2018 – ALLIANT BUYS 50 YEARS OF REGIONAL KNOWLEDGE IN ENGEL AGENCY,; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy 1Q EPS 52c; 08/03/2018 – Industry-Leading Determine, Inc. Hosts West Region User Group Featuring Key Customers Including Alliant Credit Union; 15/03/2018 – Alliant Coffee Solutions to exhibit at NAMA Show in Las Vegas; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Alliant Holdings Has Leading Position in Several Niche Insurance Markets; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 03/05/2018 – Stan Rorison Adds Experience, Versatility to Alliant’s New Orleans Team; 06/03/2018 – Former New Jersey State Senator Jennifer Beck Joins Alliant

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $508.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pc (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 83,412 shares to 190,987 shares, valued at $957,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tactile Systems Technology by 57,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,714 shares, and cut its stake in Dsp Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG).

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10 million and $314.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Gold Tr by 131,639 shares to 595,471 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 14,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,715 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).