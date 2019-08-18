Alliant Energy (LNT) Holder American Investment Services Has Decreased Position by $312,409 as Shares Rose; Cumberland Partners LTD Has Increased Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Position by $7.12 Million

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 26.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 6,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 17,991 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848,000, down from 24,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.63. About 942,220 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP-INCLUDING THE WIND PROJECT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $2 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE WIND ENERGY ACROSS IOWA & WISCONSIN BY END OF 2020; 23/04/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT’S B3 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING; 24/05/2018 – Rate freeze a win for Alliant Energy customers in Wisconsin; 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Chooses D-VAR VVO™ for Distribution Grid Voltage Optimization Project; 04/04/2018 – Alliant Acquires Dumortier Risk Management, Inc; 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 10/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to deliver federal tax savings to customers; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alliant Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNT); 02/05/2018 – Mark Weber Joins Alliant Employee Benefits

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) by 78.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 40,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 92,434 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.21M, up from 51,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Constellation Brands Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $198.79. About 902,634 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 16/05/2018 – Constellation’s Ex-CEO Among Three Charged in $300 Million Plot; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CORONA EXTRA AND FAMILIAL BOOSTED RESULTS; 14/03/2018 – Corona Premier Hits Shelves Across U.S. in March; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64

